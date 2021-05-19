Lucky Ali Spots Mysterious 'UFO' In Sky; Shares Sightings On Instagram

A flying saucer in the sky has always been an object of fascination for people all over the globe. This fascination with outer space has spawned numerous movies and theories as well. Singer Lucky Ali is no stranger to this fascination and shared his latest spotting of a mysterious "UFO" in the sky.

Lucky Ali spots a "UFO" in the sky

Lucky Ali took to Instagram Stories to share a set of photos of a mysterious "UFO" that he spotted in the wee hours of May 18, 2021. The singer shared four photos that showed a tiny white light in the sky which Lucky Ali called a UFO. The sky is pitch black with faint rays of the sun shining. A silhouette of a coconut tree is also visible in the photos. The sky is starless except for that one white spot.

A look at Lucky Ali and his songs

Lucky Ali is the son of yesteryear comedian-actor, Mehmood. He has been away from the music scene these days. He is rarely active on Instagram, except for posting about his latest gigs or song covers. He is best known for his songs Gori Teri Aankhein, Aa Bhi Jaa, Kyun Chalti Hai Pawan, O Sanam etc. He is a pop icon from the 90s known for his soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. He has also sung playback songs for movies like Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, to name a few. His latest song is the unplugged version of Sayyaah which he released in January 2021. Recently, a video of Lucky Ali singing his song O Sanam went viral on the internet.

Lucky Ali responds to death hoax

Earlier in May 2021, there were rumours circulating online that the ace singer has passed away. The rumours were fueled further due to Lucky Ali's prolonged absence from social media. Fans of the singer flooded Twitter with condolence messages. Lucky Ali came face to face with these rumours and squashed them saying that is he is alive and "resting in peace at home". This news brought relief to the fans who were heartbroken after hearing the rumours.

