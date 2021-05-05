Lucky Ali's Death Hoax To R Madhavan Praising Sonu Sood's Work: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 5, 2021. From singer Lucky Ali's death hoax to R Madhavan praising Sonu Sood's humanitarian work, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Entertainment News

Lucky Ali's death hoax

Veteran actor-turned-politician Nafisa Ali, on late Tuesday night, quashed rumours of singer Lucky Ali's death. Replying to a netizen, who shared Lucky Ali's pic with a condolence message, Nafisa stated that Lucky Ali is healthy and is with his family at his Bengaluru farmhouse. Veteran singer Lucky Ali did not post anything regarding the death hoax and his last social media post was with director Meghna Gulzar, which was shared a few days ago.

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

R Madhavan on Sonu Sood's humanitarian work

Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to laud actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood for helping 22 COVID-19 patients. Taking to his Twitter handle, R Madhavan shared an article that wrote about Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work, which helped COVID patients in Bengaluru. The actor and his team recently worked all night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sonu Sood, Team Save Lives Of 22 Covid Patients At Bengaluru Hospital â¦@SonuSoodâ© .. gid bless you brother . Such an inspiration you are. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/BBHnsZXHN8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 5, 2021

Arvind Trivedi's death hoax

After rumours of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi’s death who played Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan started making rounds on the internet, his co-actor Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Lakshman in the mythological show, squashed them with a post. Sunil took to Instagram and shared a picture with Arvind and requested everyone to refrain from spreading such a rumor. He said, "Arvind Ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy'.'

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Dresses Her Toddler As Princess Leia

Late actor Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd shared an adorable picture of her 7-month-old toddler Kingston watching Star Wars. To honor her late mother on the annual 'Star Wars Day', May 4, Lourd dressed the little one as her character, Princess Leia from the franchise. Kingston was clad in a white t-shirt with Leia artwork imprinted on it and wore a brown knit hat styled like Leia's iconic double-bun hairdo.

Bruce Willis' youngest daughter gets engaged

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, actor Tallulah Willis got engaged to film director Dillon Buss recently. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Tallulah announced the engagement upon sharing a string of photos of Dillon's proposal to her. Her caption read, "with absolute most certainty."

Image: Lucky Ali and R Madhavan official Instagram Accounts