'Ludo' Actor Ishtiyak Khan Is All Praise For Anurag Basu: 'He Treats Actors With Love'

Actor Ishtiyak Khan, who is best known for playing central roles in Fas Gaye Obama, Tamasha, Yudh, Anarkali of Aarah now is currently seen in dark comedy crime Ludo playing an important character. The Ludo cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. It is directed by Anurag Basu and has been streaming on Netflix since November 12.

Ishtiyak Khan shared that in Anurag Basu's Ludo, he was essaying the character of a cop and how he handles cases and crimes in the city. He feels he is clever and can solve any case. All of a sudden, many crimes start taking place in a single day and too many incidents start taking place. He gets hoodwinked in the cases and strives to solve them resilience. Also, his wife is asking for divorce so there's havoc in his life.

On talking about his working experience with Anurag Basu, he said that it was the first time he was working with Anurag sir and he was very excited for this one because his films are phenomenal. He said Anurag was the one who already maps out everything in mind from character's timing to background score and scene timings. He also visualizes everything in advance which the best thing that he had learned from him.

Ishtiyak then shared an anecdote from the shoot saying that there was a scene with Aditya Roy Kapoor where Khan was shouting at him. It was his first day on set and was challenging for him. It was a big scene where he was scolding loudly. He also said that Anurag sir did not give the script in advance, they improvised it and made dialogues on set hence it was quite challenging and interesting at the same time. He said that he practised the scene a lot. He continued saying that again Anurag brought some changes in the scene, so it was challenging but enthralling. He said, “Anurag sir treats actors with lots of love and care.” He also said that he never made one feel low when someone made a mistake. Hence, one can focus on their work and no mistakes.

Source: PR team of Ludo

