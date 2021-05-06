'Ludo' Editor Ajay Sharma's Death: Director Anurag Basu Says 'he Was My Core Team, Friend'

Noted film editor, Ajay Sharma, who has worked on films like Rashmi Rocket, Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, and more, breathed his last on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. The tragic news was confirmed by actress Shriya Philgaonkar who took to Twitter and expressed that she was ‘devastated’ to hear about the untimely demise of Ajay. Ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, who had the opportunity of working with Ajay in some of the prominent films, shared how he is still ‘processing’ the earth-shattering news.

Anurag Basu mourns 'Ludo' editor Ajay Sharma's death

Anurag shared a few pictures of the film editor on Twitter and recalled working with Ajay on films like Ludo, Life in a Metro, Barfii, Kites, and more. Anurag wrote that Ajay was his 'core team, creative soundboard, friend.’ He mourned the demise of the film editor and concluded his post by writing, “So many dreams and plans were ahead waiting for him. Making films will not be the same anymore. Goodbye, my friend.”

This is still difficult to accept. I barely have courage to write this. Ajay independently edited Jagga Jasoos, Ludo but he was associated with me since Life in a Metro, Barfii, Kites . He was my core team, my creative soundboard, my friend. pic.twitter.com/3TiAc10jTe — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 5, 2021

So many dreams and plans were ahead waiting for him. Making films will not be the same anymore.

Good bye my friend. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 5, 2021

Actress Soni Razdan was the first one to condole the death in the comments section and wrote, “So so sorry.” Apart from Anurag, other members from the fraternity also paid tribute to the actor while sharing their experience of working with him. Stars like Rajkummar Rao, Aniruddha Guha, T.S Suresh were a few who mourned the untimely demise of Ajay.

So so sorry — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 5, 2021

Ajay Sharma was well-known for his editorial work in several acclaimed Bollywood films including Karwaan, Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, and also the super hit Amazon series Bandish Bandits. Currently, he was working on Taapsee Pannu-starrer upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. Apart from this, Ajay has also worked as an assistant editor for hit films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, The Dirty Picture, Barfi, and more. Ajay Sharma also wore the director’s hat for the short film, Jolly 1995. Besides these, Ajay Sharma’s other projects include Gori Tere Mere Pyaar Mein, Woh Lamhe, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and more.

(Image credit: LUDO HINDI MOVIE/ Facebook/ SARVESH_NATHAN/Instagram/RSVP MOVIES/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.