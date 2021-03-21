'Ludo' Star Pearle Maaney Welcomes First Child, Reveals It Is A 'baby Girl' With Picture

Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced on Sunday. Maaney, who featured in last year's acclaimed Ludo, took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn.

The actor tied the knot with Pranayam star Aravind in 2019 after the duo met as participants on the first season of Malayalam Bigg Boss in 2018.

Maaney said that they are yet to name the baby and thanked fans for their wishes. "Everyone told me not to post picture of the baby but I feel it's okay to share the picture with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings," she added.

Aravind, 35, took to Instagram and shared an animated artwork of the family, and captioned it: "It's an angel." Apart from featuring in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies, Maaney is also known for hosting TV shows.

(With PTI inputs)