Lust Stories 2 Star Tillotama Shome Seeks Twitterati's Help To Correct Age On Wikipedia

Tillotama Shome, Lust Stories 2 actress, recently found herself in a curious situation regarding her age as mentioned online. She stumbled upon an error on her Wikipedia page, which displayed her age as 35 instead of her actual age, which is 44. Eager to rectify this mistake, she took to Twitter and asked netizens for their assistance.

3 things you need to know

Tillotama’s recent project is The Night Manager Season 2.

She is not the only actress whose personal information as mentioned online is wrong.



Twitter users rally to help Tillotama Shome

In her tweet, posted on Tuesday, she wrote, "How do I change my age from 35 to 44 on Wikipedia? I never made this page, but have been pointed towards the discrepancy about how old I say I am and what is written. Thank you in advance." She graciously thanked her followers in advance for their help. The tweet quickly garnered attention, with many Twitter users responding to show their support and offer assistance.

(Tillotama took Twitter's help to correct her age on wikipedia | Image: Tillotama Shome/Instagram)

While some praised Tillotama's acting prowess, others took a lighthearted approach to the situation. One user humorously pointed out that the actor herself may not be a reliable source for her age. Another user recalled watching an interview with Tillotama and realised that her stated age did not match the information found online.

Despite the viral responses to her tweet, Tillotama's age has yet to be corrected on Wikipedia. The most recent Google search of her age still displays the inaccurate information of her being 35 years old.

(Screen grab of Tillotama Shome's age from Google | Image: Google)

Tillotama Shome features in 2 back-to-back releases

Tillotama Shome recently appeared in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, in Konkona Sen Sharma's directed short The Mirror. Her performance in the Netflix India anthology was praised, alongside her co-star Amruta Subhash. The film, which was released on June 29, also features Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

In addition to this, Tillotama's web series The Night Manager's season 1 has also concluded.