Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's Wedding Pics Out; Couple Seeks Blessing As They Begin New Journey

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan recently tied the knot with his longtime time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20. After almost a week, the couple has finally shared the official photos from their wedding ceremony with their fans and followers. The photos of Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's wedding was shared by the official Instagram handle of Luv Films.

The first pictures from the wedding ceremony of filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid were shared online on Monday, February 28. Luv's film production company Luv Films, took to their Instagram handle and shared several photos from their nuptials. Alisah was seen wearing a traditional red lehenga with a long red veil that was carried by her bridesmaid as she walked down the aisle. Meanwhile, Ranjan was seen wearing a cream and golden coloured sherwani with a pearl neckpiece. The couple tied the knot in Agra on February 20 with family and friends.

The photos of the couple were accompanied by the caption. "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love." See the photos below.

Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's wedding

Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, and more. Most of the celebrities were wearing white coloured ensembles giving a hint that the theme of the wedding could be white. Luv Ranjan has always kept his private life extremely under wraps, including his relationship with Alisha Vaid. Several reports suggest the couple are college mates and their common interest in arts brought them closer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Luv Ranjan made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film had broken numerous records and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2011. He has also directed films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, De De Pyaar De and Akaash Vani. He is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for an upcoming untitled romantic drama film.

