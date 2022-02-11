Luv Ranjan To Get Married To His Long Time Girlfriend On February 20? Check Details

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next director Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot soon. The two stars who were shooting for their next rom-com are waiting for the director’s marriage to get over so that they can resume the pending important schedules of the film. Now, according to Pinkvilla, the director is set to get hitched on February 20.

A source close to the director told the portal that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends in attendance. The source further shared that the wedding festivities will begin on February 18. Currently, according to an insider, both the bride and the groom are busy with their wedding preparations. Last week, the two had visited ace designer Manish Malhotra and had finalised their wedding outfits.

Director Luv Ranjan's wedding details

According to reports by the leading portal, the director decided to get married in February because, as of now, the active COVID-19 caseload has seen a drop and the situation is also quite under control. However, as said earlier, the wedding will be organised at a lovely destination, the details of which have been kept under wraps. Filmmaker's original plan was to marry in January but it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

After his marriage, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director will resume the shooting in Delhi and Mumbai in March with Ranbir and Shraddha. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the rom-com’s final schedule. Meanwhile, the director is known for some of his hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Akash Vaani.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Ranbir has concluded Brahmastra's shoot and wants to finish the Indian schedule of Ranjan's project before hopping onto Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal, for which he'll have to don another look. Ranbir-Shraddha's upcoming project is being bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ranbir also has other two big releases in his kitty including Shamshera and Animal.

In September, last year, Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney, and Dimple had shot for over a month for Luv Ranjan’s movie at different locations in Mumbai. The shoot included a couple of romantic tracks and was joined by Boney and Dimple (who play Ranbir’s parents) for a few days.

IMAGE: Instagram/bollywoodmdb.official