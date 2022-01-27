Luv Ranjan To Release ‘Side A Side B’ On T-Series’ YouTube Channel This Feb; Check Details

Luv Ranjan has a slate of interesting projects in the pipeline, including an upcoming feature film Side A Side B, which is slated to release on February 11, 2022, via T-Series’ YouTube channel. Journalist turned filmmaker Sudhish Kamath has written and directed the film which stars debutants Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh in pivotal roles.

Billed as a musical love story, the project chronicles a romantic journey undertaken by a young couple with their cat Lou. The 44-hour long journey from Guwahati to Mumbai comes as their relationship hangs in the balance. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the live musical will play out through 10 songs capturing the 'climactic moments between the young lovers' as they get caught up between 'ambition and growing distance'. Guitarist Joel and his singer girlfriend Shivi realise they're headed in opposite directions.

Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg to release Side A Side B on T-Series’ YouTube Channel

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, January 27, Ankur Garg dropped the film's poster, which has a caricature of a guitarist embarking on a train journey. In the caption, he wrote, "Will ambition set them apart or love bring them closer? Get ready to board the musical love train. Side A Side B. Releasing on 11th February, on YouTube/TSeries. Trailer out tomorrow." Take a look.

According to Bollywood Hungama, director Sudhish Kamath spilt beans on the project, quipping that it's 'nothing short of a miracle' to see eight people board a train, shoot a live movie with young musicians who rehearsed for the films over a span of four weeks to deliver it in the course of 44 hours. He further dedicated the movie to all 'unsung indie artists' waiting for an avenue to display their musical talents.

Even Luv Ranjan quipped he was 'surprised and curious' after watching the film, wondering how the makers managed to do it. He stated that the film will manage to captivate young people's attention, and if this works, it would encourage 'more filmmakers and musicians to take the initiative' and tell their stories.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan also has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-untitled film in the pipeline. The project is slated to release in January 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GARGANKUR82)