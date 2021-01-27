Luv Sinha Admits His Connections Never Helped Him In His Film Career

Luv Sinha, Bollywood's legendary actor Shatrugan Sinha's son spoke about his career and growing all alone in the film industry although coming from the well-established 'Sinha' family. Luv Sinha made his debut with the movie Sadiyaan in 2010 followed Paltan (2018).

Sinha said that "it's not been easy" for him even though he belongs to one of the known film families in the industry. He clarified that his connections never helped him in his film career. “I have done it all on my own, and never asked my father to call anyone or put in a word for me anywhere,” he said.

"I wouldn't say not taking up more films was conscious. What happened initially was there was a perception. Again, I'm not the first actor whose debut film didn't work. What happens is the way you're projected as well as the box-office fate of a film, they make a difference. It took a while for me to break that perception." Luv said.

Talking about the 2018 film Paltan, Sinha said that the war drama helped people look at him as a serious actor. “That film changed things a bit. After that, I’ve been meeting people and working towards lining up the right project. I think it should all fall into place soon. Last year, things were supposed to start again, but we all got thrown off track. I wouldn’t call my journey easy, even though I belong to one of the known film families, it’s not been easy for me,” admits the actor.

Luv Sinha currently has an exciting project in hand, and is on the verge of signing more, he revealed.

He lists the kind of roles that he wants to work towards achieving. “The thing with me is that I’d want to play a character like Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Even a film like War (2019), a spy drama thriller or a courtroom drama. These roles, I believe, will be good opportunities to prove myself, that’s what I’m working towards right now,” Sinha concluded.

