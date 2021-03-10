Luv Sinha Talks About His Stint In Politics Like His Father Shatrughan Sinha

Actor Luv Sinha is one of the budding actors in Bollywood who has appeared in a couple of movies so far. He made his debut in the film Sadiyaan in 2010 and later appeared in J.P. Dutta’s Paltan. The actor recently talked about his father Shatrughan Sinha and stated how he held both politics and acting equally important. Read further to know more about what the Paltan actor shared about his stint in politics like his father.

Luv Sinha on his acting and political career

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Luv Sinha talked about how his father maintained that acting and politics both hold equal importance for him and added how he himself felt that acting was his profession while politics was his duty and he never thought of it as a joke or thought of it as a vacation or break. He also stated that before he had left for the elections, he was aware that it was going to be a tough fight. He continued by stating how he didn’t go there completely disillusioned about the outcome and he was aware of the fact that in any competition, one either wins or loses. He then added that the best part was that even after going in and fighting his first election, the results were good for first-time candidates as it was done within 18 days while other candidates had been there for 15 years.

Speaking about the different movie tastes of him and his father, he stated how they discuss films but have slightly different tastes. He stated that he loved the Korean cinema that he had been watching since 1999 since he was a kid and added how he loved Hindi movies too. Luv Sinha also mentioned how the goal of cinema was to reach the largest number of people possible, and entertain and educate at the same time and added how that was a very important aspect of cinema that he believed in. When asked about his dream role, he stated that instead of a remake, he would want to act in the re-adaptation of one of his father’s hit films, Vishwanath from 1978.