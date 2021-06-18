Maanayata Dutt Pens Her Thoughts On Dealing With Negativity; Says One Should Train For It

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt is often seen sharing pictures of herself flaunting her stylish outfits. She is also often seen writing motivational captions with her pictures. In a recent post, Maanayata wrote about how she deals with negativity when things don't go right.

Maanayata Dutt penned thoughts about dealing with negativity

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing in a grey pantsuit. She paired her outfit with matching grey stilettos and black sunglasses. Along with the picture, she wrote an inspiring quote about negativity and dealing with it. Her caption read, "When one negative thought enters your mind, think three positive ones. Train yourself to flip the script #challengingmind #weekendvibes #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod". Take a look at Maanayata Dutt's latest photo here.

Reactions to Maanayata Dutt's latest photo

As soon as Maanayata penned the suggestion, her followers shared their own experiences. A follower mentioned that she looked beautiful in the photo. Another wrote that when she gets three negative thoughts, she will replace them with 9 positive ones. She thanked Maanayata for reminding her about the same. Followers also called her boss lady. Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on her Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

Last month, Maanayata shared an adorable video of her children Shahraan and Iqra. In the video, her children were seen singing a song and spending time with her. Shahraan was also seen annoying his sister by pushing her away from the camera. Maanayata combined the video with the song Aashiyan from Barfi.

She also shared a selfie which she clicked at her happy place - a beach and asked her followers about their happy place. She wore a sleeveless smocked top and wore blue accessories with it.

Sanjay Dutt's wife also shared a picture from her wedding with the actor. The two were dressed up in their wedding outfits and were seen carrying out some wedding rituals. She wrote, "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other." She wished him on their wedding anniversary in the caption. Take a look at Maanayata Dutt's Instagram photos here.

