On October 21, actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata celebrated their twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday. The twins, who ringed on their 11th birthday, received a beautiful surprise from their parents on the special occasion. The doting parents took to Instagram and shared pictures from the celebrations.

Maanayata shared a picture where she can be seen hugging her two children as they cut a cake. In another picture on her Instagram story, Sanjay Dutt makes a presence and is seen cutting another cake with the children. While captioning the post, Maanayata wrote, “Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread your wings and spread happiness...Love... laugh and live.... happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra I love you”. On the other hand, the Panipat actor shared a collage of the pictures of his two children.

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt celebrate their children's 11th birthday

The picture collage was a glimpse of all the memorable moments the actor has spent with his children over the last 11 years. While extending his greetings to them on their special day, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go!”.

Last year, the children ringed on their 10th birthday with Maanayata at their maternal grandparents' house in Dubai. Maanayata had then shared a slew of pictures with her kids on Instagram. She had captioned the post, “Happy birthday my babies.. celebrating the first double-digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience, and peace. And the serenity to make the right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!”.

Last year on his kids’ birthday, Sanjay Dutt had informed about emerging as a warrior from his cancer treatment. He had shared a statement on Instagram and updated fans about his health. “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers”, he wrote in the caption. He further revealed that on the occasion of his kids' birthday, he is “happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family".

The actor further wrote, “I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Panipat and Prasthanam will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Besides this, he will also be seen in Shameshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

