Maanayata Dutt Shares Intense Workout Video, Fans Call Her 'true Inspiration'; Watch

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt recently shared an intense and motivational workout video, inspiring fans and followers on social media. On June 15, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her doing the cable cross-overs at the gym. Giving some mid-week motivation to netizens, the mother of two shared her energetic workout video with the song, In The End by Linkin Park. As seen in Maanayata Dutt's Instagram video, she stunned in a white slip top and black and white dye yoga pants. She sported a pair of pink shoes. Take a peek at Maanayata Dutt's Instagram Reel video.

Maanayata Dutt's energetic workout video

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sanjay Dutt's wife went gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, "Baba is so lucky to have a wife like you", while another added, "A true Inspiration thank you mam". A fan commented, "Keep it up ! Never give up". Another fan comment read as "Kudos to you @maanayata . Keep the spirits up". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films

On the work front for Sanjay Dutt, the actor was last seen in Torbaaz. The film released on Netflix and is directed by Girish Malik. Released on Dec 11, 2020, the action-thriller stars Sanjay Dutt as a medical professional, who has lost his wife and son, while he was placed in Indian Embassy in Kabul. The film also features Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Kuwaarjeet Chopraa, among many others.

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in period action drama flick Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021. Dutt is also a part of the cast ensemble of K.G.F: Chapter 2, alongside Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the flick will release in July 2021. Sanjay Dutt has also bagged films like Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

