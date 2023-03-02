Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun Are Brimming With Joy In Mehendi Photos

Days after their wedding, Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun dropped a couple of photos from their pre-wedding ceremony. The Four More Shots Please! star looked pretty in an off-shoulder yellow ensemble. Her attire had floral prints all over it. The new pictures are from their mehendi ceremony.

Maanvi completed her look with artificial floral jewellery. On the other hand, Kumar Varun wore a green kurta teamed with white pants and kolhapuri chappals. The comedian-actor's outfit had white flower prints on it.

In one of the photos, the newlyweds were seen holding each other's hands and smiling while posing for the camera. They rested against the wall in the candid moment. In another image, Kumar Varun could be seen trying to find his name on Maanvi's mehendi-clad hands. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Tripling actress wrote, "You have to take the tradition and decorate it your way. #Mehendi #2323 #KGotVi."

Mannavi and Kumar Varun got married on February 23 in the presence of family members and friends.