Maanvi Gagroo Makes THIS Fun Reference To Her Show As She Gets First COVID Vaccine Jab

Actor Maanvi Gagroo took her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Four More Shots Please actor shared a photo of herself from the vaccination center and talked about her experience of getting vaccinated. Maanvi also encouraged everyone to register themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Maanvi Gagroo gets the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Maanvi Gagroo took to Instagram to share the news of getting the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “1st shot done, one more shot, please!! Pls register yourselves & get vaccinated at the earliest Thank you @my_bmc @mumbaipolice for the ease and smoothness of the entire process. Thank you to all the volunteers/staff at the #bkcjumbocoivdcentre for patiently answering everyone’s queries related to the procedure. And a big Thank you @puneet.batraa for your repeated attempts and booking a slot & finally managing it."

Maanvi then revealed that she has ‘mild to severe phobia’ of syringes and was very worried that the centre would be very crowded and the process will be cumbersome. She added that her fears proved to be completely wrong as the injection didn’t hurt at all and secondly the process was very well-planned and booths were allotted that left no room for crowding. Take a look at Maanvi’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Maanvi Gagroo’s post. Several fans praised the caption of the post while some others praised her outfit for the day. One of the users even wrote, “This should be made vaccination uniform!!! For the ease of access for both patient and staff!!!”. Check out some of the comments from her post below.

Recently, the Centre opened COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Since then, celebrities are helping in spreading awareness regarding the significance of vaccination. They are offering assistance in arranging resources as well as trying to spread hope and positivity. Actors are constantly reminding everyone to follow all the safety norms laid by the government and try to stay at home as much as possible. People can get themselves registered for the vaccination by using the CO-WIN application to confirm a slot at their nearest vaccination centers.

