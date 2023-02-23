Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar Hitched! Newlyweds Drop Candid Photos From Wedding

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar tied the knot today (February 23). The couple got married in a low-key affair with close friends and family members in attendance. The newlyweds looked elated in each other's company and their wedding pictures are going viral on social media.

Maanvi and Varun posted pictures from their marriage ceremony in coordinated posts. In the photos, the Four More Shots Please star donned a intricately embroidered red saree. She completed her look with antique earrings, choker and a mangtika. On the other hand, Varun wore a white sherwani. He completed the look with a pearl neck-piece and a matching saafa (turban). The couple sported white garlands.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maanvi wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."



More about Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar's love story

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar reportedly met through some common friends and hit it off instantly. A year ago, the couple began dating. In the evening, the newlyweds will host a party at sundown for their friends from the entertainment industry. Celebrities and co-stars including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Sumeet Vyas among others will attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar, Gauahar Khan, Nidhi Bisht, Sriti Jha and many more congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Kumar Varun is an actor and stand-up comedian. He has also acted in web series like Laakhon Mein Ek and Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare among many others. Maanvi is known for her roles in web series like Four More Shots Please, Tripling and Made In Heaven.