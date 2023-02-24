Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar Share Golden Hour Pics From Post-wedding Bash

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar hosted a post-wedding party for their film industry colleagues on February 23. The couple announced their wedding earlier on the same day. The newlyweds threw a sundowner party and have now shared some candid moments from the time on their respective Instagram handles.

Maanvi and Varun share pictures fron sundowner party

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar surprised fans with their wedding announcement on February 23. In the evening, they hosted a party for their friends and family members. Maanvi wore a hot pink lehenga with a similar coloured blouse with puffed sleeves.

She completed her evening look with gold jewellery and mangtika. Varun opted for a black suit and complemeted his wife. The Four More Shots Please actress shared some mushy moments with her husband on Instagram with the caption, "I looked at you

You looked at me, Aur ho gayi mushkil (sic)."

Varun also posted a photo from the time, with the sun setting in the backdrop, and captioned it, "And from this day on, she will ask all the questions (sic)."

Varun and Maanvi's sundowner party was attended by their parents, actors Rasika Dugal, Patralekhaa, Gajraj Rao, Bani J, Sriti Jha, Saloni Batra, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many others.

Varun is a comedian and writer. He has worked with AIB (All India Bakchod) in their comedy sketches and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. Maanvi is known for featuring in web shows Made In Heaven, Tripling and Pitchers among others. She has also featured in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ujda Chaman and others.