'Mad Genius' Kishore Kumar & Not Rajesh Khanna Was To Star In 'Anand', Reveals Gulzar

In his new memoir, Actually...I Met Them, director, poet, and lyricist Gulzar revealed that initially Kishore Kumar was set to feature in 1971's cult classic release Anand. The iconic poet stated that 'mad genius' Kishore Kumar had a number of tricks up his sleeves- from turning 'completely bald', avoiding playing the titular role in the film to troubling producers by disappearing through a 'secret staircase' behind his cupboard. Scroll down to read more.

According to Gulzar, just a few days before the shoot of the film, the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, in a meeting to discuss his look in the film, shocked everyone by turning up completely bald. Gulzar wrote, "We were all shocked! On top of that, Kishoreda went around the office dancing and singing, "What will you do now, Hrishi? (the film's director, Hrishikesh Mukherjee)."

The award-winning screenwriter who wrote the dialogues for the film recalled, "Consequently, Rajesh Khanna was finalized for the role in a very short time. Perhaps Kishoreda never wanted to play the character. Nevertheless, I have never seen someone cutting off their nose to spite their face in such a manner. Not only directors, many producers were also at the receiving end of Kishore Kumar's mischief. In fact, one of Kishore Kumar's favourite things to do was "to land his producers in trouble."

Gulzar penned in the memoir that once a producer went to the Kishore Kumar's house to seek a meeting, but he was not in a mood to talk to him. Thus, he "simply opened his cupboard, stepped in and disappeared!" "He used to have this astounding cupboard that hid a secret staircase within. Kishoreda simply opened the cupboard, stepped in and disappeared! Leaving the producer waiting for him outside the open doors of the contraption. If nothing else, this underscores the immense effort and planning required to live a life of absurdities," writes the veteran filmmaker. The film went on to bag several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film the next year of its release.

The 87-year-old also mentioned yet another instance where the singer-actor halted the recording of songs for the film titled Bharosa to demand tea. "Every time we tried coaxing Kishoreda, 'Let's go, Dada, let's get the recording done, Abdul -- his driver who had gone out to fetch the tea -- will be here soon', he would counter with, 'Let Abdul come. I'll have tea and only then'. Finally, when Abdul returned, Kishoreda immediately declared, ‘Okay, let's record.' 'Why, don't you want tea?' we asked. Paying us no heed, he went to get the recording done."

The Mausam director clarified that the tea was not important for the singer. The whole charade was done for the "producer to spend money and get tea for all the musicians and the staff." Further calling the iconic singer his 'friend,' he admitted "If I did, the loss was all mine. It meant being deprived of an essence of world -- the essence of Kishore. It had its own eminence, intoxication and feeling -- all of it unique. One would be hard-pressed to believe that anyone could conduct their real-life with such sense of humour if one had never met Kishoreda."

Actually ... I Met Them: A Memoir was released on Monday. The book gives fans a glimpse into the minds of legends including Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Mahasweta Devi, through the trusted lens of Gulzar.

Image: Twitter/@filmhistoricpic