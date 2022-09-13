'Madam Ka Fan': Shahid Kapoor Unleashes Goofy Side With 'partner-in-crime' Mira; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been painting the town red with their mushy posts and videos. The two continue to shell out couple goals by sharing glimpses of their daily lives and how they tease each other. Recently, Shahid Kapoor channelled his goofy side as he dropped a BTS video from an ad shoot with Mira Rajput.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video with Mira Rajput from one of their shoots. In the clip, the couple could be seen donning ethnic outfits. While Shahid Kapoor wore a white kurta and pyjama with intricate threadwork, Mira Rajput wore an ivory-coloured embroidered top and flared pants.

The clip began with Shahid Kapoor forgetting his lines as something "seems off" to him. He could be later seen holding a mini fan in front of his wife and saying, "Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai fir bhi thoda cooling chahiye. Madam ka baal ud raha hai to madam mera paisa kaat degi (I am madam's fan. Madam does not sweat but needs some cooling. I disturbed her hairdo, so she will cut my salary.)," in a quirky voice.

The Jersey star could be heard saying, "No Mira, no," to which Rajput asked him not to speak like that. Shahid Kapoor then tweaked his words and could be heard saying, "Na munna na," and left Mira Rajput in splits. Sharing the funny clip, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Partners-in-crime!"

Reacting to the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "You’re my fan." Kriti Sanon also left a series of laughing emojis in the comment section. The couple's fans could be seen in awe of their chemistry as one of them called them the "Cutest couple of B-Town."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput met in an arranged setting and tied the knot back in 2015. A year later, the couple welcomed their daughter Misha and were blessed with a son, named Zain, in 2018.

On Shahid Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey. The actor now has several projects in his kitty including Farzi with Kriti Sanon and Bloody Daddy with Ali Abbas Zafar. He will also make his digital debut with a web series with Raj and DK.