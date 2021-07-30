Madhavan Finds Himself At 'loss Of Words' After Seeing Mirabai Chanu's Manipur Home

Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, has been receiving praise from the entire country ever since she came in second place at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 26-year-old weightlifter has inspired millions of Indians with her achievement. While people are pushing their limits following the journey of Mirabai Chanu, actor R Madhavan was left with "complete loss of words" after coming across her humble abode. Read further to know why.

Madhavan reacts to Mirabai Chanu's photo

R Madhavan recently reacted to a photo of Mirabai Chanu, which is being surfaced on the internet. Earlier this week, the Olympic silver medalist came back to India and received a warm welcome. She further headed towards her Imphal home and shared several glimpses of her first meal. While Mirabai Chanu was celebrating her Tokyo 2020 win, a photo of her having a meal at her home was being surfaced on the internet. The photo had Mirabai Chanu eating while sitting on the floor in a space that looked like a kitchen.

The original tweet read, "Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics This strong-willed woman didn't let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration!". The Tanu Weds Manu actor reacted to the photo and expressed how the photo left him at a loss of words. He wrote, "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.". However, the photo being surfaced online was an old one as the Padma Shri awardee recently shared some snaps from her home.

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

Mirabai Chanu returns home after two years

Mirabai Chanu returned to her Imphal home after two years earlier this week. The weightlifter shared some photos from her home via social media and thanked her family for their faith and sacrifice. The tweet read, "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level.".

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

She shared another photo of her having a home-cooked meal after two years. She wrote, "That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years.". Take a look at Mirabai Chanu's photo".

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

IMAGE: TWITTER @RABYANOOR1 AND MADHAVAN'S INSTAGRAM

