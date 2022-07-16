Madhavan Narrates Nambi Narayanan’s Struggles To Arnab; 'He Slept On Supreme Court Stairs'

Actor R Madhavan is currently riding high on the success of his latest released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was released in theatres on July 1, 2022, and won much appreciation from fans as well as critics. Madhavan played the role of Nambi Narayan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994 for leaking sensitive information related to India’s space developments to foreign representatives. He has since managed to clear his name and has even been awarded a compensation, but not before the passage of a tremendous amount of time that has proved damaging to not only Nambi Narayanan but also India's space pursuits.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on a blockbuster edition of Nation Wants To Know, R Madhavan shed light on the struggles that Nambi Narayanan had gone through when he was falsely charged, stressing that he used to sleep on the "staircase of the Supreme Court."

R Madhavan reflects on Nambi Narayanan’s struggle and fight for justice

When asked about Nambi Narayanan's long fight for justice, actor R Madhavan said that the former ISRO scientist has fought the case right up to the Supreme Court as he wanted the culprits to be punished and during that time he used to sleep on the stairs.

"It's just not him, Nambi Narayanan sir -- but he is a scientist in ISRO, a lower-middle-class scientist and not even a middle class one. This man has fought his case on his own with no help. He has fought the case right up to the Supreme Court, he has slept on the staircase of the Supreme Court, he fought when the lawyers had left him, he argued his own case," Madhavan told Arnab.

Continuing his part, the RHTDM actor stated that Nambi Narayanan has fought his case without seeking any help from anyone. Madhavan asserted that looking at Narayanan's struggle, the Indian government has the constitution pay him for the very first time in history.

