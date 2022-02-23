R Madhavan is among the prolific Indian artists who has won hearts with his stellar performances in movies and web series in his career so far. As his recently released web series, Decoupled garnered immense praises, the actor opened up about how powerful women had the ability to bring a change to their household. He even gave his family as an example and revealed how his house was filled with powerful women including his mother and grandmother.

R Madhavan was last seen in the web series, Decoupled, on Netflix and is currently gearing up for another one titled The Railway Men. He will also be seen in highly-anticipated films Rocketry, Amriki Pandit and Dhokha Round D Corner. They are slated to hit the screens sometime this year.

R Madhavan's take on gender equality

According to Hindustan Times, R Madhavan recently opened up about how men need to get on board on discussing gender equality in order to change the mindset. He further stated how it was important for them to get rid of their conditioning, even if they didn't do anything actively.

He then shed light on how they'd been raised with this conditioning where a girl’s, as well as a boy’s job, was defined.

Stating further about the prowess of powerful women to bring change for a household and mentioning how his whole house was full of powerful women, he said

"In my whole house, we have very powerful women, including my mother, my grandmother, they were all matriarchs, and the men were very happy letting them do what they wanted to do. And they were happy about one taking care of them when they needed to be taken care of."

He went on to state that men need to understand a simple rule that however difficult it was for them to accept, physically and mentally, women are much stronger as they grow older. He then explained how most of the households have grandmothers as the last ones left as compared to grandfathers, and suggested a solution by stating that it will work for men if they were able to invest in their future by being understanding the ladies in their house.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy