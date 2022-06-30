Madhavan Spills The Beans On Returning To 'Tanu Weds Manu' Franchise; 'I Think...'

Returning to his romantic chocolate boy era, R Madhavan charmed his way into the hearts of many in 2011 Aanand L Rai's directorial Tanu Weds Manu opposite Kangana Ranaut. After its mega commercial success, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns followed suit to create similar magic at the box office.

Recently, Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which he also stars in, talked about his plans of deciding to return to the beloved role of Dr Manoj Kumar aka Manu. Check out what he has to say about it.

R Madhavan on whether he'd return to Tanu Weds Manu franchise

In an interview with YouTuber Jaby Koey, the 52-year-old actor talked about originality in the film industry which often comes with the pressure of exceeding the audience's expectations. Starting by saying, "I think that’s water under the bridge," Madhavan added, "There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film."

He mentioned cinematic franchise biggies like Marvel's Avengers and other superhero series stating that coming up with their sequel is 'easier' as they have a fixed template to follow. However, that is not the case with Tanu Weds Manu. "And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now," Madhavan concluded.

Meanwhile, the seasoned actor is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which will shed light on the life of Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Recently, in an interview with Republic Media Network, Madhavan got candid about preparing for the film whilst simultaneously boasting of India's excellence in the science space.

''We as a country have our own sets of experts, our ancient knowledge versus wisdom mixed with modern-day technology is a very lethal part in today's world and we have proved that with the Mangal Mission where we used not just two engines unlike others where the other countries used three including liquid fuel, solid fuel as well as the cryogenic engines but we used just two, liquid and solid fuel, in fact, Dr Nambi Narayanan's engine,'' R Madhavan said during the interview.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy/Twitter/@tweetarunk