In the latest edition of The Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by actor R Madhavan and rocket scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan, following the success of the latter's biopic 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'

Explaining the need to produce a film on the 'ISRO spy case' Madhavan spoke about the possibility of a global conspiracy to knock off India’s best minds through Nambi Narayanan.

"It's a no-brainer," said Madhavan when asked whether an international conspiracy was at play in implicating Dr Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. "The vulnerability of such a situation is quite baffling and is very frightening that you can take one individual, knock him off and bring the country's progress to a halt," he added.

Madhavan shared how in a little time ISRO had achieved a similar ability as the US and France, to uber satellite technology into outer space - an achievement that drew the attention of many competitive nations.

Why Nambi Narayanan fell victim to 'global conspiracy'

"Every country wanted to have mobile connectivity, weather satellites, watchdog satellites, geo-stationery satellites... and they had every technology to get these satellites. What they did not have was the uber to take it to space," he said.

"That's the reason they took down Nambi sir because apart from America and France, no other country had the ability. The only organization which came out of the blue was ISRO, which had the ability to offer the same uber service to other countries," said Madhavan, who played Nambi Narayanan in 'Rocketry' and also directed the film," added Madhavan.

The actor said under Dr. Nambi's leadership, ISRO could have made tonnes of money, which was very important for the organization. "They would have been self-sufficient. They would not have to depend on the government for money, which is our biggest problem. ISRO would have been able to generate its own funds for research, which did not happen. That was the first and biggest setback for ISRO."

The second thing is that the technology was itself coming from stalwarts of the country who are towers in terms of achieving more with little resources, he added.

Madhavan recalled, "We also covered this in the film when the NASA scientist tells Nambi.. with your brain power and our facility you could have chosen mankind over your country. He responded by saying 'for patriotism they have your photo in the Oxford dictionary.'"

The actor said it is baffling how easy it is to cut this progress and leave the country so vulnerable today.

'Padma Bhushan' recipient and ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who led his team to develop the Vikas Engine and help India leapfrog into the era of PSLV rockets, was charged with a fake espionage case in 1994 and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 1996 and the Supreme Court ordered the Kerala government to discontinue its investigation.

The film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on his life, starring and directed by actor R Madhavan, and was released on 1 July 2022 to rave reviews.