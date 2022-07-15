Madhavan Tells Arnab Of Discovering '2 Types Of Patriots' After 1st Meet With Nambi

Actor R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he stepped into the shoes of former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr Nambi Narayanan. The film followed the rocket scientist's rise to the top and how his life turned upside down when he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested.

R Madhavan and Dr Nambi Narayanan, in an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, shed light on the film and the work that went behind putting it all together.

There are two types of patriots in this country: R Madhavan

Madhavan explained it was seven months after he first met Dr Nambi Narayanan that he presented him with his script for the film. This is when he learnt that Nambi Narayanan went to Princeton University and did his thesis under Professor Luigi Crocco in 10 months, a detail that astonished Madhavan, as he explains.

Madhavan also said he learnt about Narayanan's work in various parts of the world like Scotland and France, and how the scientist put his life on the line for his country. Madhavan said he asked Dr Naryanan, "Why would you not talk about this? Why would this not be mentioned in your book?"

The Rocketry actor admitted that he realised at this point that there are 'two types of patriots in this country' - one that goes out 'bearing their chest', and another that 'knows that they'll never be acknowledged'.

Madhavan explained, "I asked him, 'Why would you not talk about this? Why would this not be mentioned in your book?' He said, "What is there to talk about? They paid me my salary, I did my job." That's the day it struck me that there are two types of patriots in this country. One that goes out bearing their chest and gives their lives for the country and their contributions absolutely have to be acknowledged. The other is him (Nambi Narayanan) who knows very well that they'll never be acknowledged and their lives are in danger on an everyday basis, and yet they go out and do their service for the country."

Why did R Madhavan meet Dr Nambi Narayanan?

R Madhavan opened up about his experience of meeting Dr Nambi Narayanan for the first time in 2016 in Trivandrum. He mentioned that it was filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan who told him to meet Narayanan. The director told him, "There's a spy case story in ISRO, a good-looking scientist having an affair with a Maldivian woman. He was arrested and almost killed, he was then released and they found that he was innocent." The director then told him that Nambi Narayanan was 'most probably innocent', as his story was not widely known at that time.

R Madhavan and Dr Nambi Narayanan's first meeting in 2016

R Madhavan made his way to Trivandrum in 2016 to meet the scientist, who was instrumental in developing the 'Vikas engine' and a Padma Bhushan awardee. He narrated his experience of speaking to Dr Narayanan and revealed that even about 15 years after the rocket scientist was vindicated and proven innocent, he was 'angsty and angry' and also got emotional while narrating the story of his life.

When Madhavan asked Dr Narayanan as to why he was so emotional about it even after so many years, he asked the actor to Google his name, and Madhavan was in for a shock when he read, 'Nambi Narayanan of the ISRO spy case fame'. Madhavan said he believed this was wrong and decided to make a film about it.

The actor told Arnab Goswami, "When I went to meet him, I knew immediately I was missing something huge, I was missing a larger picture. This man's aura was saying a lot more than he was saying.

"He was talking about the case. he was angsty, angry, with tears in his eyes. I asked him, "Nambi Sir, you've been proved innocent and vindicated almost 15 years ago, why are you so emotional about it?" He looked at me and said, "You know it, I know it and the court knows it. Put my name of Google and see what comes up." Sure enough, it said, 'Nambi Narayanan of the ISRO spy case fame'. That made me feel that this is wrong, so let's make a film on this spy case," Madhavan added.

