Madhavan Tells Arnab; 'We Should Learn How To Prioritize Own Interest From Other Nations'

In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan and Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The film, in which the 3 Idiots fame actor essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan, won critical acclaim as well as appreciation from all around the globe.

Stressing the conspiracies that have happened in India, especially in the space sector, Madhavan stated that the foreign countries prioritize their own country in every aspect and 'India needs to learn that.'

"I'm in admiration of the US when they do something like this. You need to have that sort of nationalism in you, forget about taking care of yourselves which they do, they keep an eye on the entire world to make sure that nobody else beats them. They take care of their assets like their gold."

'It’s about time we learn from other countries': R Madhavan

Quoting examples of other countries, Madhavan said, "They (other countries) go around the world and bring talent from around the world and make them their own. We are so lackadaisical in that aspect. We're so in the belief that everything will be taken care of by ourselves and we're fine." Expressing his urge to make the nation's interest a priority, the actor added, "it's ‘about time’ we learn from other countries."

"India has never gone aggressive on those fronts. We've never gone and harrassed someone else's technology or stopped somebody else's progress. I think it's about time that even if we don't do that aggression, at least we learn from the Americans and other people on how to take care of your own. I'm in awe of these people, I'm, as a government, as a country, as an organization, the way they take care of their own and I think we should learn from that," Madhavan went on to state.

'It is difficult to narrate what happened that day': Nambi Narayanan

ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's life was knocked off after he was falsely charged with selling secrets to Pakistan. The 80-year-old was charged with releasing India's official secrets, violating the law and for corruption, among other things.

Mr Narayanan told the police that rocket secrets "could not be transferred by the paper" and that he was clearly being framed. As he was arrested as part of a US-backed conspiracy to destroy India's development of the cryogenic engine, Nambi explained that India was still struggling to obtain cryogenic technology to make powerful rocket engines.

Opening up about what he went through after the arrest was made, Narayanan told Arnab:

"It is difficult to narrate what happened that day. There was physical torture which is shown in the film and even much more than that. I was forced to stand without water, without a seat to sit on, for close to 30 hours, I didn't have a track of time but I know that it is close to 30 hours and then I fell down. I asked for water and they splashed water on my face."

