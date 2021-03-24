Last Updated:

Madhavan-Vrajesh Hirjee's Delightful Twitter Reunion Makes Fans Recall RHTDM One-liners

Madhavan-Vrajesh Hirjee's delightful Twitter reunion made fans recalled their favourite one-liners from their film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been among the most popular films of R Madhavan’s career. While the popularity of the movie is often attributed to his chemistry with Dia Mirza and the music, a lesser-praised aspect of the movie was the protagonist’s equation with his friends. The actor recently connected with one of them, Vrajesh Hirjee, on Twitter, in a delightful reunion.

R Madhavan’s chat with RHTDM co-star Vrajesh Hirjee

Recently, a fan had written to the duo on how much he loved Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The netizen joked how his father often complained about him watching the movie again and again, and that the conversation ended up with a discussion on the ‘amazing performances’ of Madhavan and Vrajesh Hirjee. Vrajesh replied to the post, sending it to his parents, calling his mother ‘genius level.’

In the movie, Vrajesh is at his comic best as Maddy’s friend, encouraging him to go and approach Dia’s character Reena or discouraging him with some hilarious one-liners. The fan then shared one of the dialogues, "Titanic mein hi nahin balki real life mein bhi Doobte ladke hi hai". Vrajesh had a hearty laugh over it. 

Seeing Vrajesh’s reply, Madhavan wrote that he was delighted to finally Vrajesh on Twitter, and hoped everything was good with him. 

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star was over the moon, and stated that his heart was ‘so full’. He called it a ‘lovely start to the day.’ Madhan hoped to connect on text and asked Vrajesh to text him.

Netizens, meanwhile, recollected their favourite dialogues from the movie.

2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, enjoys a fan base for the songs, the romantic scenes and the love triangle. Right from the reunion of the lead pair on one of the anniversaries to frequent talk about a sequel, there were many moments for the fans to rejoice.   

 

 

