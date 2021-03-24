Madhavan-Vrajesh Hirjee's Delightful Twitter Reunion Makes Fans Recall RHTDM One-liners

Quick links:
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been among the most popular films of R Madhavan’s career. While the popularity of the movie is often attributed to his chemistry with Dia Mirza and the music, a lesser-praised aspect of the movie was the protagonist’s equation with his friends. The actor recently connected with one of them, Vrajesh Hirjee, on Twitter, in a delightful reunion.
Recently, a fan had written to the duo on how much he loved Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The netizen joked how his father often complained about him watching the movie again and again, and that the conversation ended up with a discussion on the ‘amazing performances’ of Madhavan and Vrajesh Hirjee. Vrajesh replied to the post, sending it to his parents, calling his mother ‘genius level.’
*Dad watching news*March 23, 2021
Me: *changes channel* RHTDM is coming.
Dad: How many times will you watch this film?
Mom: How many times will you watch the same news?
*conversation ends. Dad and me now watching and discussing the amazing performances of @ActorMadhavan and @vrajeshhirjee*
ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ Thank you Dakshin!March 23, 2021
Love to the parents ðŸ˜Š
PS: Your mom is genius level.
As are you and your dad ðŸ˜‚
In the movie, Vrajesh is at his comic best as Maddy’s friend, encouraging him to go and approach Dia’s character Reena or discouraging him with some hilarious one-liners. The fan then shared one of the dialogues, "Titanic mein hi nahin balki real life mein bhi Doobte ladke hi hai". Vrajesh had a hearty laugh over it.
ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ the message has been sent to both and— Dakshin Adyanthaya (@upsidedakshin) March 23, 2021
Dad replies, "Titanic mein hi nahin balki real life mein bhi Doobte ladke hi hai".
This is going to go on at home all day. ðŸ˜â¤
ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚— vrajesh hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee) March 24, 2021
Seeing Vrajesh’s reply, Madhavan wrote that he was delighted to finally Vrajesh on Twitter, and hoped everything was good with him.
Good to have finally found you on Twitter my friend ... hope all well with you. https://t.co/M5bW84pygj— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2021
The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star was over the moon, and stated that his heart was ‘so full’. He called it a ‘lovely start to the day.’ Madhan hoped to connect on text and asked Vrajesh to text him.
Maddyyyyy!!!!!— vrajesh hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee) March 24, 2021
My heart is so, so full brother!!!
Whattay lovely start to the day ðŸ¤—
All is well indeed!
Stay safe â¤ï¸
Likewise my bro... pls message me if you have my number https://t.co/nM7tuGFTbB— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2021
Netizens, meanwhile, recollected their favourite dialogues from the movie.
Chindi choro batao aakhir mein mere pant se beer ke liye paise kisne nikaalke the ðŸ˜‚— Harshad Salian (@mickeyharshad) March 24, 2021
Shrutiiiii ka birthday!— Sam (@SmudgerX) March 24, 2021
Pehle taang todiye phir furniture âœŒðŸ¼ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸ @vrajeshhirjee #rhtdm— Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) March 24, 2021
Both of you had amazing hilarious timing ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ the titanic me dooba to end me hero hi tha scene!!! #RHTDM is iconic in every sequence!! Loveto you Maddy!!— DV ko Sidharth se milna haiðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’ž (@Only4Sid) March 24, 2021
2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, enjoys a fan base for the songs, the romantic scenes and the love triangle. Right from the reunion of the lead pair on one of the anniversaries to frequent talk about a sequel, there were many moments for the fans to rejoice.
