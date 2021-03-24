Madhavan-Vrajesh Hirjee's Delightful Twitter Reunion Makes Fans Recall RHTDM One-liners

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been among the most popular films of R Madhavan’s career. While the popularity of the movie is often attributed to his chemistry with Dia Mirza and the music, a lesser-praised aspect of the movie was the protagonist’s equation with his friends. The actor recently connected with one of them, Vrajesh Hirjee, on Twitter, in a delightful reunion.

R Madhavan’s chat with RHTDM co-star Vrajesh Hirjee

Recently, a fan had written to the duo on how much he loved Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The netizen joked how his father often complained about him watching the movie again and again, and that the conversation ended up with a discussion on the ‘amazing performances’ of Madhavan and Vrajesh Hirjee. Vrajesh replied to the post, sending it to his parents, calling his mother ‘genius level.’

In the movie, Vrajesh is at his comic best as Maddy’s friend, encouraging him to go and approach Dia’s character Reena or discouraging him with some hilarious one-liners. The fan then shared one of the dialogues, "Titanic mein hi nahin balki real life mein bhi Doobte ladke hi hai". Vrajesh had a hearty laugh over it.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ the message has been sent to both and

Dad replies, "Titanic mein hi nahin balki real life mein bhi Doobte ladke hi hai".

This is going to go on at home all day. ðŸ˜â¤ — Dakshin Adyanthaya (@upsidedakshin) March 23, 2021

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — vrajesh hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee) March 24, 2021

Seeing Vrajesh’s reply, Madhavan wrote that he was delighted to finally Vrajesh on Twitter, and hoped everything was good with him.

Good to have finally found you on Twitter my friend ... hope all well with you. https://t.co/M5bW84pygj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2021

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star was over the moon, and stated that his heart was ‘so full’. He called it a ‘lovely start to the day.’ Madhan hoped to connect on text and asked Vrajesh to text him.

Maddyyyyy!!!!!

My heart is so, so full brother!!!

Whattay lovely start to the day ðŸ¤—

All is well indeed!

Stay safe â¤ï¸ — vrajesh hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee) March 24, 2021

Likewise my bro... pls message me if you have my number https://t.co/nM7tuGFTbB — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2021

Netizens, meanwhile, recollected their favourite dialogues from the movie.

Chindi choro batao aakhir mein mere pant se beer ke liye paise kisne nikaalke the ðŸ˜‚ — Harshad Salian (@mickeyharshad) March 24, 2021

Shrutiiiii ka birthday! — Sam (@SmudgerX) March 24, 2021

Both of you had amazing hilarious timing ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ the titanic me dooba to end me hero hi tha scene!!! #RHTDM is iconic in every sequence!! Loveto you Maddy!! — DV ko Sidharth se milna haiðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’ž (@Only4Sid) March 24, 2021

2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, enjoys a fan base for the songs, the romantic scenes and the love triangle. Right from the reunion of the lead pair on one of the anniversaries to frequent talk about a sequel, there were many moments for the fans to rejoice.