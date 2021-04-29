Madhoo Celebrates International Dance Day With Throwback Video; Watch

Phool Aur Kaante actor Madhoo Shah took to Instagram on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to share dance videos of herself as she celebrated International Dance Day. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on her post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhoo Shah shared videos of her dancing on the sets of her film. In the video, she can be seen practising some kathak steps. Madhoo can be seen trying to ace the steps with the help of her choreographer. The actor wore a sky blue saree along with a grey blouse. She completed the look with earrings, bangles and opted for a braided hairdo with gajra, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “#internationaldanceday DANCE FOR JOY DANCE FOR HEALTH DANCE TO BE CONNECTED”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Madhoo shared the post online, fans quickly flooded the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users wished the actor on the occasion of International Dance Day, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “always rocking Madhoo Ji”. Another user wrote, “this is so good. Totally love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Madhoo recently took part in the 'Tika Utsav' vaccination campaign, which was launched by the Indian government to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus. The Thalaivi actor took to Instagram after receiving the vaccine shot to share a photo with her fans. The actress, dressed casually, stood behind a sign that read, 'I got vaccinated'. Madhoo was beaming as she showed off the spot on her arm where she had received the vaccine. She simply wrote '#tikautsav' in the caption.

On the work front

The veteran actor began her Bollywood career in the year 1991 in the film Azhagan. Madhoo Shah's film like Phool Aur Kaante, Pehchaan, Vaaname Ellai, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, and Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha contributed to her successful career in the film industry. Madhoo Shah's film Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, is a highly anticipated movie of this year.

Image Source: Madhoo Shah Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.