Madhoo's First Look Poster From 'Thalaivi' Unveiled On Her Birthday, Actor Thanks Makers

As actor Madhoo turned a year older on March 26, the makers of her upcoming much-anticipated outing Thalaivi, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, unveiled a new poster of her character in the film. In the poster, Madhoo, dressed up in a simple saree, smiled while looking at Arvind Swamy, who will play the role of MGR. MGR was sleeping on the hospital bed in the poster. Sharing the same, she thanked the makers for this lovely surprise. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s team wrote "Happy birthday Madhoo" on Twitter. The trailer of Thalaivi released on March 23 and the 3-minute-22-second video garnered massive attention from moviegoers.

Madhoo's first look poster unveiled

The trailer of Thalaivi gave a sneak-peek into the inspiring life and journey of J Jayalalithaa, played by Kangana, and her transformation from being an actor to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "The superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system. The story we all know, the life story we don’t know."

Thalaiviâ€‹ is all set to release on April 23 and will also star actors like Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala. The upcomer is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the mega trailer launch event of Thalaivi took place at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the event surfaced all over the internet. Kangana stunned in a traditional handwoven Kanchivaram saree and accessorised her look with exquisite jewellery. She opted for a neat hair bun and wore a flower garland as well. She entered the event venue in a swanky car and then posed for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming movie, Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal. The movie is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, who has also co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra. Ranaut also has another movie titled Tejas in the pipeline. Madhoo, on the other hand, has M C Joseph's Ennitt Avasaanam in her kitty.

(Promo source: Madhoo Instagram)