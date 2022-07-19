Madhubala's Biopic Announced; Yesteryear Actor's Younger Sister To Produce 'dream Project'

Putting all speculations to rest, an official biopic – based on the life of yesteryear legend, Madhubala has finally been announced. The biopic is being made by none other than the late superstar’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan. Apart from Madhubala's sister, the project is also being bankrolled by Brewing Thoughts Private Limited for the 'dream project.'

The biopic is expected to go on floors by next year. The late iconic actor had appeared in over 60 films by the time of her death in 1969. If rumours are to be believed then the actor was constantly linked with the late Dilip Kumar. However, after breaking up with him, she went on to marry legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Considering the love and affection fans have for the late star and given the immense buzz surrounding the project, many top actors and talent agencies have approached the makers and expressed their interest in working on the project. Though it is not clear which segment of Madhubala's life will be shown on the big screen, however, fans are excitedly waiting for any updates about the star cast and director.



Sources close to the development told Pinkvilla that it is too early to talk about the content and which parts of her life will finally make it to the screenplay. “Let the director, writer, and studio get locked. Only then the script/content shall be decided upon mutually,” the source told the leading daily.



Madhubala's sister Bhushan, is quite elated to announce the project. In a statement to Pinkvilla, she informed how it is the late actor's family who has legal rights to green light a biopic on yesteryear's unmatchable legacy. Talking about the same, she said, "It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God’s blessings, and the dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant, and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully." Meanwhile, earlier, actor Kiara Advani had expressed her interest in playing the role of the legendary actor in her biopic.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh

