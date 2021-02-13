Madhubala's Birth Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Venus Of Indian Cinema'

Often called the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, Madhubala was one of the most popular actors of her times. The actor’s short-lived life was full of some of the most popular romances, widely known and celebrated characters and much more. Madhubala's birthday falls on February 14 and to mark her 88th birth anniversary this year, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the legendary actor.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan On Love Aaj Kal's Release: "It's Going To Be The Biggest Test Of My Career"

Madhubala's Birthday: 10 lesser-known facts about the actor

The actor’s real name was Mumtaz Jahaan Begum Dehlavi and she was credited as Baby Mumtaz when she first debuted as a child artist in the 1942 film Basant, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. Madhubala's age was around 11 at the time. As a child artist, other Madhubala's movies include Pujari, Phoolwari and Rajputani.

The actor was the sole breadwinner in her large family. Her father Attaullah Khan and Madhubala often visited film sets in Bombay in search of work for her, after they relocated to the city post her father losing his job in the Imperial Tobacco Company at Peshawar.

Madhubala's age was only 12 when she learnt driving and often used it as a form of relaxation.

A 14-year-old Madhubala was set to play a child role in Neel Kamal but following certain incidents director Kidar Sharma cast her as the leading lady opposite Raj Kapoor. The movie became the first to feature both the actors as the leads.

It was after the success of Neel Kamal that Devika Rani, another popular actor of those times, suggested for Mumtaz to change her name to Madhubala. The movie was the last to credit her as Mumtaz.

Also Read: Times When Justin Bieber Sported Funny & Chucklesome Looks That Fans Absolutely Loved

Talking about casting Madhubala in Neel Kamal, director Kidar Sharma said, “She worked like a machine, missed a meal, travelled daily in the over-crowded third-class compartments from Malad to Dadar and was never late or absent from work”.

Her infamous romance with Dilip Kumar ended on quite a sour note and her father Attaullah Khan was one of the main reason for the same. The actors who starred together in the cult classic Mughal – E - Azam as Salim – Anarkali were not even on talking terms at the time, as mentioned in Kumar’s biography.

Madhubala’s father was always stringent of who she met and at what times. He was not okay with late visitors and often kept constraints on her.

Her 1950 film Hanste Aansoo was the first of the Indian cinema to get an A certification by the Certification board.

Madhubala featured in the August 1952 edition of the American magazine Theatre Arts in a full-page article which was titled, “The Biggest Star in the World – and she’s not in Beverly Hills”.

(Source - News 18, Postoast)

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali Has Officially Dropped The Madhubala Biopic Project; Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.