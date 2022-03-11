Madhur Bhandarkar Congratulates UP CM Adityanath For Historic Win; 'Future Looks Bright'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi registered an emphatic victory, winning in four of five states that went to polls in February and March, this year.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won an unprecedented second term as the Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. Just a day after his victory, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter to congratulate Adityanath.

'Future of UP looks bright': Madhur Bhandarkar

The Fashion filmmaker, in a koo, lauded the UP CM for his thumping victory. While doing so, Bhandarkar also added how the future of the state appears 'bright' under Yogi Adityanath. The tweet was shared alongside a photo of the celebrated filmmaker with the UP CM at a previous event.

He wrote, "Congratulations to @myogiadityanath Ji on your massive election victory! The future of UP is looking bright and shining with the hope of greatness. (sic)"

Prior to this, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut were among prominent celebrities from the Bollywood industry who took to their respective social media handles to congratulate PM Modi's government. Actor-turned-politician, Kirron Kher, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, articulated, "BJP scripts history. Wins in 4 states with a decisive mandate in UP. To all the naysayers I will say, we are privileged to have @narendramodi ji as our PM. History will record that he is the best PM we have ever had. Jai Ho. (sic)"

Hema Malini, a representative of BJP, tweeted, "Wht a wonderful reaffirmation of Modi ji’s governance! BJP has swept the polls in UP (under Yogiji), Uttarakhand,Goa & Manipur -leaving the opposition far behind! Indeed, even decimated in some places! The unquestioned power of India under Modi ji is now a world phenomenon!"

As per results declared by the Election Commission of India on March 10, the BJP confirmed its return to power in Uttar Pradesh as the political party bagged 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Likewise, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa became the other states where the PM Modi-led party emerged victorious with flying colours.

