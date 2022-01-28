Madhur Bhandarkar Marks '11 Years Of Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' Starring Ajay, Emraan & More

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has dabbled in Hindi cinema for the longest part of his career. From Fashion to Calendar Girls, he never fails to depict any social issue on the screen. The popular filmmaker is today celebrating 11 years of the release of his film Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Shruti Haasan and Om Vidya.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhur Bhandarkar dropped a video which is a compilation of some of the shooting and promotion scenes from the film. The filmmaker captioned the post, "Celebrating 11 years of #DilTohBacchaHaiji one of my favourite fun ride, slice of life film with & beautiful songs. 🎼 🎶🙌".

Fans react as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji completes 11 years

Fans flooded the comments section with some adorable reactions. A fan commented, "A lot of good memories related to this film have come back. ❤️ #Lots_of_memories_attached", another fan wrote, "One of my favourites….simple but amazing story told in a entertaining way…👍🏻💕". Netizens even praised the filmmaker for bringing such an amazing creation 11 years ago. Other comments included, "One of my favorite film nd this movie song,s was Jame ❤❤️", "Congratulations @imbhandarkar Sir....so proud to be part of this journey ❤🙌 lots of love to all those who were part of this wonderful film👏👏👏", "One of my favorite movie @therealemraan @ajaydevgn @imbhandarkar @mesunnysingh ❤️❤️❤️ love the movie", "Favorite movie ever 👌", and more.

Madhur Bhandarkar recently tested COVID positive

Madhur Bhandarkar recently tested positive for COVID-19. In a brief statement posted on his official Instagram page, the 53-year-old filmmaker said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. He wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote. The National Award-winning director even urged people to follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines. He stated, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Madhur Bhandarkar on the work front

The filmmaker's upcoming project includes Inspector Ghalib. The film is a Bollywood thriller-drama, helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie is based on sand mafia. Though Bhandarkar is known for making women-centric films, but Inspector Ghalib will have a male actor playing a lead.

Image: Instagram/@page_emraan/imbhandarkar