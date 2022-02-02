National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has many trailblazing films to his credit, including the 2007 social drama Traffic Signal. The Kunal Kemmu and Nitu Chandra starrer chronicled the lives of people living around a traffic signal in the city of Mumbai, and how these people derive their daily livelihoods amid their circumstances.

Madhur Bhandarkar not only directed the film but co-wrote and co-produced it as well. As the film clocked 15 years since its release today, February 2, the director shared a heartwrenching video encapsulating moments from the film and thanked all members on board the project for making it so "remarkable".

Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 15 years of Traffic Signal

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 2, the Fashion filmmaker shared the minute-long clip from the film and wrote, "National Award film #TrafficSignal today complete’s 15 years. Thanks to @ShailendraS7 and all my Actors & Technicians for the hard work to make such a remarkable film." He also tagged the ensemble cast.

Netizens reacted to his post and remembered the film as a "masterpiece" while lauding Madhur for his exceptional work in it. One Twitterati wrote, "One of your masterpieces", while another mentioned, "Madhur Sir it is one of the best film I ever had seen. Truly Superb."

Apart from Kunal and Nitu, the film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The film received an exceptional critical response upon its release, with Bhandarkar winning the National Film Award for the Best Director in 2007. Bhandarkar, who is known for touching upon real-life social issues in his films, has previously won two National Awards for his films Chandni Bar (2001) and Page-3 (2005). His 2008 Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut starrer Fashion also bagged National Film Awards for the actors' performances.

More on Madhur Bhandarkar's work front

The filmmaker's upcoming project includes Inspector Ghalib. The film is a Bollywood thriller drama, helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie is based on the sand mafia. Though Bhandarkar is known for making women-centric films, Inspector Ghalib will have a male actor playing a lead.

Image: Instagram/@vowdesignstudio_/@imbhandarkar