Madhur Bhandarkar Meets Olympic Medalists Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, Fans Get Curious

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Olympic winners, Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra, who made the country proud by winning accolades in the Tokyo Olympics. For the unversed, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured the silver medal in the 49 kg category while javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal with a throw of 87.58 meters.

Manav Manglani shared the pictures of the meeting on Instagram that gave a glimpse of their quality discussions. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans were quick to wear their thinking caps and questioned whether the director is planning to make a film on the two. One of the users who were curious to know the reason behind their meet wrote, “Is he casting him in his next movie?!?” Another user who was also inquisitive to know about the same commented, “Nayee film ki taiyaari?” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Are they planning a film on the two athletes?”

In the pictures, Madhur can be seen sporting a white t-shirt with matching pants and a blazer, while Mirabai Chanu can be seen wearing a white striped t-shirt with black pants. On the other hand, Neeraj is clad in a white t-shirt and blue striped pants After Neeraj won the gold medal, the director had posted a video along with a sweet note. He had written, “What a historic moment. Splendid Golden throw #NeerajChopra. Congratulations on your amazing achievement. India is super proud of you. #Gold #Tokyo2020”

Apart from Madhur Bhandarkar, Mirabai who had professed her love for Salman Khan also met him recently. The actor had shared a picture on Twitter where he can be seen posing with the athlete along with a shawl that was gifted to the actor from Chanu. The shawl bore the symbol of Manipur’s native animal Sangai which is an endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhur Bhandarkar recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film ‘India Lockdown’ that stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Sai Tamhankar, among others.

IMAGE: MANAVMANGLANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.