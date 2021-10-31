Madhur Bhandarkar Shares His Fanboy Moment With 'Original Glamorous Diva' Zeenat Aman

Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman is one of the most celebrated Indian actors. The diva, who is known for her blockbuster films from the 70s, has been one of the most popular actors of her time. However, nowadays, the actor rarely makes any public appearances. As she was recently in Dubai, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar bumped into her. Madhur Bhandarkar, also a fan of the veteran star, had his fanboy moment as he shared a photo with Zeenat Aman on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo with Zeenat Aman. In the photo, the director wore a rose pink coloured hoodie with black bottoms. On the other hand, Zeenat Aman donned a black and white polka dot dress. Sharing the photo, Madhur Bhandarkar mentioned how he is always delighted to meet Zeenat Aman. He also called him the "Original Glamorous Diva" and an inspiration for everyone. He wrote, "It's being always a warm experience of meeting Zeenat Aman ji time and again !! Zeenatji...your complete personality in the Indian film industry as Original Glamorous Diva is always an Inspiration to All ... Happiness & Good health Always ma’am[sic]."

Zeenat Aman's trivia

Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman began working at an early age. At 19, the actor won several beauty pageants, including Femina Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International. During her early days in the industry, she worked in films like The Evil Within and Hulchul. Her breakthrough came with a supporting role in the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The actor established herself as the leading lady with the films like, "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Sharam Veer, Warrant, Chhailla Babu, The Great Gambler and Don. The actor was at the peak of her career in the 70s and early 80s. After marrying actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, Zeenat Aman began appearing in films less frequently. However, she made her comeback in 2003 and since then has appeared in various independent films.

Madhur Bhandarkar is a well-known filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He has worked with several Bollywood stars and directed various blockbusters. Some of his works include Fashion, Heroine, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Traffic Signal, Corporate, Aan: Men At Work, and Chandni Bar.

(Image: Instagram/@imbhandarkar)