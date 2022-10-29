Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Unseen Pics With Priyanka, Kangana As 'Fashion' Clocks 14 Years

It has been 14 years since the audience witnessed Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's collaboration in the 2008 film Fashion. The movie came out to be a massive success as it featured the controversial world of fashion and glamour. As the movie recently clocked 14 years, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared some unseen throwback photos with the divas.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhur Bhandarkar dropped a series of photos featuring him sharing smiles with Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Some behind-the-scenes photos saw the filmmaker indulging in a serious conversation.

Sharing the post, the filmmaker penned a note of gratitude as he was humbled by the love the movie received. He further thanked the entire cast of Fashion and its technical team for their work.

The director wrote, "14yearsOfFashion Always humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thanks to the entire Star Cast & the technical team jalwa @priyankachopra @kanganaranaut @ronniescrewvala, @mugdhagodse @ArjanTalkin @arbaazSkhan @rohitboseroy @Sulaiman @salimmerchant @samirsoni123 @RajBabbarMP."

Several fans reacted to the post mentioning how they enjoyed the movie. An Instagram user wrote, "My inspiration movie. thankyou madhur sir," while another penned, "This movie is still in my favourite list."

Rohit Bose Roy, who played the role of photographer Kartik Suri in the movie quipped, "Meri photo laga!!! Agar main Priyanka ki photo nahi kheenchta toh picture hi nahi banti." Musician Salim Merchant also reacted to the post with a series of fire emojis.

Details about Fashion

Fashion is the 2008 drama helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The filmmaker also co-wrote the movie with Ajay Monga and Anuraadha Tewari. Fashion starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in lead roles, while Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Harsh Chhaya played supporting roles. The movie follows the story of a small-town girl Meghna who sets out to fulfil her dream of becoming a supermodel. However, she soon discovers the corrupt world of fashion and glamour. Both Priyanka and Kangana received National Film Awards for their performance in the movie.

