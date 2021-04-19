Madhuri Dixit Aces Yoga Pose As She Embraces Her ‘goofy Side’; Tushar Kalia Claps

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who always promotes a healthy lifestyle on social media, recently shared a glimpse of her yoga routine. She was seen performing the Tolasana as she posed for a picture. Check it out.

Madhuri Dixit aces the Tolasana

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her performing yoga. The actor was seen in the Tolasana pose as she was performing yoga in her house. In the caption, the Dhak-Dhak girl wrote 'Embracing my goofy side with some yoga ðŸ§˜ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜‹'. She wore a black coloured t-shirt with yoga bottoms.

Fans could not keep themselves away from praising the actor. Her co-judge on the show Dance Deewane Season 3 Tushar Kalia commented on her picture with several 'clapping' emojis. Many fans called her beautiful while several others showered their love with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons. Here's how fans have reacted to her post.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram posts

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor is usually active on her social media handles and more often shares photos and videos from her daily life. Madhuri Dixit's videos gain millions of views due to her strong fan base. She recently shared a slow-motion video from her vacation in the Maldives. She took some spins on her song O Re Piya from the film Aaja Nachle.

The video caught much attention from the actor's fans as it received over 2 million views. While some of her fans called the video beautiful, others dropped several emojis in the comment section. Here's how she received compliments from her fans.

The actor also shared another picture from her Maldives vacation with her husband. She posed in a printed shirt and shorts with sunglasses. As she was sitting on a couch, a hat with 'Sun Kissed' written on it was resting on a cushion. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor captioned the picture the same as her hat read, 'Sunkissed ðŸ‘’'.

Promo Image Source: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

