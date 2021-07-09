Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor's Iconic Duo Recreate Retro Magic In Latest Post; See Here

Evergreen Bollywood celebrities Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor recreated magic on screen as they gave a performance on a retro song on the weekend episode of Dance Deewane 3, the show on which Madhuri is a judge. Madhuri Dixit, in her latest post on Instagram, treated fans with a special video of them grooving to the famous Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song. Madhuri and Anil's sizzling chemistry can be seen as they sit across a counter as the song is being played in the background.

In Madhuri's post on Instagram, the Beta actors can be seen with Madhuri looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white coloured lehenga set that she donned with matching jewellery. Whereas Mr India, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing black formals and a grey shirt underneath his blazer. His black shades amplify his amazing look.

In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "Retro vibe" and added a wink emoticon. Both the actors are seen performing gracefully to the song from the 1974 movie Apki Kasam that featured late yesteryear stars Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz and Sanjeev Kapoor in leading roles. The iconic song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

As the video went viral, many fans of the celebrated duo and celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to her post. One fan stated, "They are cute evergreen" while others reacted with heart and fire emojis. On a related note, Anil Kapoor would be seen appearing as a celebrity guest on the dance show for the upcoming episode this weekend.

The most memorable blockbuster films of the evergreen duo

One of the most sought after on-screen 'jodis' till date in Bollywood, the actors have played a pertinent role in shaping up each other's career as they delivered several blockbusters on screen. Having starred in more than 18 movies to date, their iconic songs and tantalizing chemistry have always left the fans wanting more. Madhuri and Anil shared screen space in the 2019 film Total Dhamaal after a long gap of coming together in the movie Lajja in 2001. Having impressed the audience in several versatile movies like Ram Lakhan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Tezaab, Beta among others, here is a list of their movies till date.

Tezaab (1988)

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Parinda (1989)

Call (2000)

Beta (1992)

Khel (1992)

Kishen Kanhaiya (1990)

Zindagi Ek Juaa (1992)

Jamai Raja (1990)

Rajkumar (1996)

Pukar (2000)

Lajja (2001)

