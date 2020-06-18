Madhuri Dixit And Her Pet Carmelo Miss 'simple Pleasures' Of Meeting Friends At Beach

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been entertaining fans on social media and now the actor gave fans a glimpse of her pet’s brief reunion with her friends from the beach. Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of her pet Carmelo, playing with her stray friends. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote: “Don’t you just miss the simple pleasures of meeting with friends at the beach. Carmello shows us the way”. Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted a stray pup with her family and named him Camelo, on the occasion of her son Arin's birthday on March 17. The actor took to Twitter handle to share pictures of the adopted puppy with her family.

With the tweet shared, Madhuri mentioned that the smiles on her family's face are proof of how Carmelo Nene stole their hearts. The actor also urged fans to adopt strays. If the reports are to be believed, Madhuri rescued seven puppies on the set of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013. Taking help from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Madhuri Dixit also made sure that the puppies, who were drenched in rain the previous night, got the necessary medical assistance.

The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene 🐾♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/73DFBtfEZ1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2019

Me and the crew walked and kept safe at the beach. pic.twitter.com/zSW8GR0cbp — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 18, 2020

Madhuri Dixit- On the professional front:

Madhuri Dixit last graced the big screens with Kalank. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, Kalank follows the story of six enigmatic characters and their entangled relationships whilst in search of love but separated by the dichotomy between the two worlds of Husnabad, a town in North India. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also stars Kunal Kemmu and Pawan Chopra in prominent roles. Reportedly, the actor will be next seen in a TV series called The Actress, which also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Mohit Raina.

