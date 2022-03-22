Madhuri Dixit & Hubby Sriram Nene Rent New Apartment In Mumbai's Worli; See Pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her latest released OTT series The Fame Game. The actor is all over the moon after receiving much love from fans and followers. In a recent development, the Dil To Pagal Hai star has rented a new apartment with her husband Dr Shriram Nene in Mumbai's posh area, Worli. The couple's new home is on the 29th floor and the carpet area is over 5500 square feet with the house renting at Rs 12.5 lakh per month.

Madhuri Dixit & Shriram Nene rent a new house in Worli

In an interview with Pinkvilla, designer Apoorva Shroff, lauded Madhuri and Sriram, stating that she was surprised by how down-to-earth the couple is and how practical their requests were. Revealing Madhuri's home decor idea, Apoorva said that The Fame Game actor's idea was to keep it simple, sober yet versatile.

Adding to it, the designer gave details about the apartment, stating that it is located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample light filtering in from all directions during the day.

The designer shares a sneak peek of Madhuri & Dr. Nene discussing the decor

Not just this, Apoorva took to her Instagram handle and shared a small video on her brand Lyth design. The clip sees Shriram and Madhuri sitting on a sofa while choosing wallpaper for their home. She even penned a heartfelt note for the duo as she mentioned in the caption, "How would I describe this day? A few nerves, with a whole lot of excitement! From the get-go, Madhuri and Ram were very clear about what they liked and what they wanted while being open to my feedback and thoughts! Together we created magic in just a couple of days!"

Madhuri Dixit garner praise for her OTT debut with Netflix's 'The Fame Game'

Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game. Released on Netflix on 25 February 2022, The Fame Game revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Read to know more. The story of the popular web series revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene/lythdesign