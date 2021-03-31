Madhuri Dixit And Son Arin Groove to 'Matargashti' As They board flight To Maldives

Madhuri Dixit Nene has jetted off to the favourite vacation spot of the year, Maldives, and has been sharing updates from there with her fans and followers on Instagram. The actor shared a fun video of herself with her son Arin, as they were on the way to board their flight. Read along to take a look at the video here, and other posts that she has shared from the island country.

Madhuri Dixit and son groove to Matargashti as they board their flight

Madhuri Dixit and her son Arin, couldn’t hold their excitement as they went on to board their flights to the Maldives. The mother-son duo grooved to the song Matargashti from the movie Tamasha and their smile were visible even with the masks on. On top of the video, Madhuri wrote, “Safety First” and the two were also seen wearing gloves and face shields as they started off on their journey, take a look at it here.

Apart from this, the actor also took to her feed on March 30, 2021, and shared a picture as she stood on a patio in the middle of the blue waters. Madhuri wore a printed shirt, tucked into a pair of denim shorts and flip-flops in the picture. For accessories, she added a hat, and a pair of sunglasses and chose a maroon-lipstick look.

The actor wrote along with the picture, “Hello from paradise” and added a beach and hat emoji along with it. The post has received over 296k likes since it was shared and a series of comments from the actor’s fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Madhuri’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, also took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from their vacation as soon as they landed in the island country. The video he shared featured the three in a boat and Nene was heard sharing that they have are in the Maldives, while the three were all smiles. He wrote in his caption, “Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down @SonevaJani and loving life”.

