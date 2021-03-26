Madhuri Dixit Asks Fans To Caption Her Fun Family Pic, Gets The Most Outrageous Responses

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram to share a family picture where she asked her fans to capture the craziness of the photo. The 53-year-old actress treated her fans with a rare family picture on her Instagram from their visit to what looked like a museum. Madhuri is currently shooting for her stint in DD3 on Colors TV as a judge when she took out the time to spend some quality moments with her husband and son. See Madhuri Dixit's family photo here!

Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post

In the picture, Madhuri's son can be seen sticking his head inside the skull of a dinosaur while holding another head of bones in his hand. Madhuri Dixit can be seen mocking a scared expression while her husband smiled cheerfully at the camera while clicking the picture. Another man can be seen participating in Madhuri Dixit's photo, sharing the enthusiasm in their shenanigans. Madhuri took this opportunity to ask her fans to caption the photo by adding dinosaur emoji in the caption.

Netizens' caption Madhuri Dixit's family photo

When Madhuri asked her fans to caption her recent post and her fans came in prepared with some of the funniest responses under her post. One fan wrote that the Dinosaur had come back to life and trying to eat her son as it was hungry. Another fan chimed in commenting 'Arin with his surprised people' while another fan complimented the picture with heart emojis.

Another fan funnily targeted Madhuri Dixit's husband commenting that Tony Stark was in the house referring to his similarities in style with the fictional character. Another fan wittily commented on the post writing that we all have a dinosaur in our hearts trying to come out. It was quite evident from the comment section that fans had fun providing the actress with funny captions.

Pic Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit's videos and photos on Instagram

Enjoying a huge following of 22.5 million online fans, the Dhak-Dhak girl shares snippets of her professional as well as private moments on her social media. Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post promoted her husband, Dr. Nene's online session. She also posted BTS photos from her DD3 stint where she can be seen making fun videos with her co-judges.

Promo Pic Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram.

