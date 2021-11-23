Madhuri Dixit Breaks A Leg On Meghan Trainor's 'Me Too', Mouni Roy Is All Hearts

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring herself. In the video, the Bollywood diva can be seen grooving to the beats of Meghan Trainor's Me Too song from the album, Thank You, which was released in the year 2016. As soon as the video was up on the internet, Mouni Roy was quick enough to drop lovely emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Meghan Trainor's Me Too

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Madhuri Dixit posted a video where she can be seen donning a light-pink top which she paired with denim jeans and a jacket. The actor can be seen grooving energetically to the beats of the hit song. She captioned the post, "If I was you #reelsinstagram #trendingreels." Many fans and followers showered love to the Aaja Nachle actor in the comments section of the post.

However, the one which grabbed everyone's attention was Mouni Roy's comment as she went all hearts. Several other fans also complimented the actor for her dance skills. A fan commented, "OMG you are looking just 18th baby girl," while another one wrote, "awesome u really Queen." Words like 'lovely,' 'energetic,' and 'nice video' flooded the comments section.

Earlier in the month of September, Madhuri and Mouni mesmerized the audience with a stunning dance performance on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Besides dancing on the stage together, the two actors also made a video for posting it on social media. In the video, Madhuri is seen dancing to her song, Maye Ni Maye from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Mouni matches step with her on the song and look just as graceful.

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently celebrated her 22nd anniversary with her husband, Shriram Nene. She shared a glimpse of her 'favourite fairytale' on Instagram. In the snap, the pair can be seen posing before a water body with a scenic surrounding. The sky acted as the backdrop for their picture and had beautiful shades of blue and lavender. As for the caption, she wrote, "My favourite fairytale is our love story." The actor also added hashtags like 'Tuesdays together' and 'take me back Tuesdays.'

(Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene0