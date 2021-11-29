Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 10M Followers On Twitter, Thanks Fans For Their Contribution

Madhuri Dixit garnered a whopping 10 Million followers on Twitter and thanked her fans for showering her with love. Here are some of her top tweets.

Madhuri Dixit is known for her active social media presence and often takes to Instagram and Twitter to share glimpses from her life. The actor has now garnered a whopping 10 Million followers on Twitter and in a tweet, thanked her fans and followers. Several well-wishers congratulated her in the comments section as she achieved the milestone.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 10 million followers on Twitter

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and wrote, "#10MillionFollowers Thank you for being part of this journey where your contribution has been amazing, let's grow more together and create more milestones." The actor often shares pictures and videos on the micro-blogging site. As she enjoys 10 Million followers, here are a few of her top tweets over the years.

The actor keeps sharing pictures of animals on Twitter, especially her dog. In a recent witty tweet, she mentioned that he stole her heart and her couch as she posted a picture of the dog in an adorable orange and blue outfit. She also often shared pictures from her adventures around the world. She recently uploaded a picture of herself in a casual black gown as she posed with a cap and sunglasses. Madhuri Dixit once posted a picture of herself in a swimming pool and mentioned it was her 'sweet escape'. She also posted a picture with her husband from their anniversary celebrations. The duo was seen posing against a scenic backdrop and Dixit mentioned that her 'favourite fairytale' was their love story. The actor once posted a picture of herself with her back facing the camera, as she gazed at the beautiful ocean.

The actor also often shared tips and tricks with her followers. She recently told her followers about the benefits of drinking coconut water and wrote, "#CoconutWater is always included in my daily regime as it helps me to relieve stress, keeps my skin glowing, and keeps me healthy." She also once posted a motivational quote as she wrote, "Your only limit is your mind." She also shared an inspiring line from Walt Disney, which read, "The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing."

