Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 22nd Anniversary With Husband In 'fairy Tale' Style; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her 'favourite fairytale'. The picture was a dreamy one featuring her and her husband, Shriram Nene. The duo recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse into her 'favourite fairytale'

Madhuri Dixit headed to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with Shriram Nene from the duo's anniversary celebrations, as they posed before a water body with a scenic surrounding. The sky acted as the backdrop for their picture and had beautiful shades of blue and lavender. Fans could also see mountains and trees in the background, which reflected in the water behind them. The caption read, "My favourite fairytale is our love story." She also used hashtags including 'Tuesdays together' and 'take me back Tuesdays'. Several fans and well-wishers called the duo 'couple goals' in the comments and lauded the two for their long relationship.

See happy couple celebrating anniversary in 'fairytale' style

Madhuri Dixit often shares glimpses into her married life on social media and recently did so on the occasion of her 22nd wedding anniversary. The happy couple tied the knot on October 17, 1999, and have two sons together, Arin and Ramayan. The duo posted a video montage of pictures and memories they had made together over the years and posted it on social media on their special day. Madhuri wrote, "22 Magical years of togetherness", while Shriram Nene penned down an elaborate caption on the occasion. He mentioned that he was grateful for the 'amazing life and home' the two had built together and called her the 'beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out'.

His caption read, "Time flies when you're having fun and that's exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I've spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I'm so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here's to many great years ahead."

(Image: Instagram/@drneneofficial)