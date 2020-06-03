Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Raja' With Throwback Pictures From The Shoot

Madhuri Dixit recently took to Instagram to mark 25 years since the release of Bollywood film Raja. She posted a few pictures from the time she was working on the film, while she also expressed the gratitude that she had for the cast and the crew. She also wrote that the film was a grand success because of the team effort that was put into it.

Madhuri Dixit’s throwback to Raja shooting

Madhuri Dixit was one of the leading actors of the 90s for the talent and grace that she put through. She recently posted throwback pictures from the time she was working on the film Raja along with actor Sanjay Kapoor. In the first picture posted on her official Instagram handle, the on-screen couple can be seen shooting for the song Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi from the film Raja. Madhuri Dixit can be seen wearing a pair of black jeans with a shiny metal belt around her waist. She can be seen wearing a colourful crop top with a full-sleeve jacket which also has similar print all over. On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor is slaying in an all-black attire while he shows off his dancing skills for the catchy dance number. In the second picture, the cast and crew of Raja can be seen celebrating the success of the film as they hold awards in their hands. Ajay Devgn can also be spotted in the second picture.

In the caption for the post, actor Madhuri Dixit has mentioned that she is celebrating 25 years of Raja and the event is bringing back quite a few memories for her. She has also thanked director Indra Kumar for the opportunity while also talking about how delightful it was to work with Sanjay Kapoor. Have a look at the pictures from Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram here.

Read Madhuri Dixit Talks About Collaborating With Her Son & Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Also read Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit's Movies That Did Not Perform Well At Box Office

About Raja

Raja was an action drama film released in the year 1995. The plot of this film revolved around two lovers who have to face numerous obstacles due to their relationship. The film was directed by Indra Kumar while it starred actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Mukesh Khanna, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The film was a huge success at the time of its release.

Read Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies

Also read Madhuri Dixit Opened Up About Her Relationship With Sridevi & Said 'there Was No Rivalry'

Image Courtesy: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.