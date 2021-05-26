Madhuri Dixit Celebrates The Silver Jubilee Of 'Prem Granth'; Calls It An 'iconic Film'

Madhuri Dixit often shares stills from her old but popular movies on social media to celebrate their milestones. She has recently posted a few pictures from one such movie – Prem Granth, which has reached its silver jubilee. The pictures shared by her on Instagram also features her co-star Rishi Kapoor and his brother and film director Rajiv Kapoor. Madhuri also penned a note of praise for the movie, which was soon followed by a wave of reactions from fans, who joined her in commemorating the special milestone of the romantic drama.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of Prem Granth

May 24 marks the silver jubilee of Prem Granth’s release. Madhuri has acknowledged the milestone by sharing some of the rare behind-the-scene pictures on Instagram, one which shows her beside her co-star and late actor Rishi Kapoor. In one of the photos, Madhuri is seen engaged in a conversation with Rajiv Kapoor while being seated behind the camera, while another one shows the entire cast and crew huddled together to take the picture. Madhuri wrote in the caption of the post, “An iconic film based on a subject ahead of its time.”

The post took no time in receiving wishes from the fans, who congratulated the actor on the milestone by wishing her. The story of Prem Granth is an adaptation of the popular novel Tess of the d’Urbervilles written by English author Thomas Hardy. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between a man who tries to find the woman he loves, who tragically becomes a rape victim. However, while the movie received a positive response from the critics, it could not perform well at the box office, according to Box Office India.

Along with Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor, the star cast of this film also includes Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, Reema Lagoo among others. While it was directed by Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajiv, it was produced by their brother Randhir Kapoor. Along with the issue of rape, the film also sheds a light on other social evils such as caste discrimination and others.

