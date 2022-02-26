Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit Confirms Cancellation Of Series Based On Her Life Backed By Priyanka Chopra

In an interview, Madhuri Dixit confirmed that an American series based on her life, which was to be produced by Priyanka Chopra, has been cancelled.

Madhuri Dixit is winning hearts with her latest Netflix drama, The Fame Game, which marked her debut in the OTT world. Fans have been delighted to witness the actor back in action after she starred in the 2019 romance drama Kalank. While audiences enjoy her latest outing, Madhuri has confirmed that an American series based on her life has been cancelled. 

According to Indian Express, in a group interview, Madhuri quipped that despite trying to get the sitcom approved, things didn't pan out as expected. Back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra confirmed to Variety that she had come on board the project as a producer for an 'American comedy series' based on Dixit's life. Interesting, the series was to be written and directed by Sri Rao, who has directed The Fame Game. 

Madhuri Dixit confirms cancellation of series based on her life backed by Priyanka

In the recent interview, Madhuri quipped that there were ongoing discussions about the show, and Sri Rao had worked on the script too. However, it didn't get approved. "But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out" she added. 

Spilling beans on what the series entailed, Madhuri added that it wasn't exactly her autobiography but 'part fiction and part reality'. The makers were planning to take certain instances from her life including the fact that she was a Bollywoood actor before shifting base to Denver, where nobody really knew her. The project would've chronicled what happens in such a situation. Reportedly, the show was to encapsulate her life in the American suburbs in the mid-2000s and the way she lived away from fame and stardom. 

Confirming her association with the project back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra had written, "The incredible Madhuri Dixit's real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can't wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Fame Game
